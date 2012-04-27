ENI confident it can sell sizeable Galp stake in 2012

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group is confident it will be able to sell a significant portion of its remaining stake in Portugal’s Galp Energia as soon as this year, Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Bernini said in a conference call on Friday.

“I am pretty confident we will be able to sell a significant portion already in 2012,” he said.

Bernini mentioned the possibility of selling an 18-20 percent stake in Galp on the market through accelerated bookbuilding or private placement, or also the sale to a strategic buyer that has yet to be identified. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Valentina Za)