ENI confident it can sell sizeable Galp stake in 2012
#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

ENI confident it can sell sizeable Galp stake in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group is confident it will be able to sell a significant portion of its remaining stake in Portugal’s Galp Energia as soon as this year, Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Bernini said in a conference call on Friday.

“I am pretty confident we will be able to sell a significant portion already in 2012,” he said.

Bernini mentioned the possibility of selling an 18-20 percent stake in Galp on the market through accelerated bookbuilding or private placement, or also the sale to a strategic buyer that has yet to be identified. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Valentina Za)

