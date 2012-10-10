FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ENI CEO says mulling not renewing take-or-pay contracts
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 10, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

ENI CEO says mulling not renewing take-or-pay contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group ENI is considering not renewing so-called “take-or-pay” contracts and is discussing the issue with Italian authorities, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Wednesday.

“We can try to not renew take-or-pay contracts and wind up those in force because they have become too expensive,” Scaroni told the Italian Senate’s Industry Commission.

“We would have a marked improvement in our financial performance,” he said, adding the company could also consider renegotiating long-term contracts. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.