Eni wins new E&P block in Indonesia
May 29, 2012 / 9:18 AM / 5 years ago

Eni wins new E&P block in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s oil and gas major Eni said it has won a new oil and gas exploration block in a rich hydrocarbon region of Indonesia in the first international bid round in the country in 2012 as it aims to expand in exploration and production there.

The East Sepinggan block, located about 170 km south east of the Bontang LNG processing facility, covers an area of 2,913 square kilometers in the Kutei Basin, the province with several giant discoveries already in production, Eni said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eni, which has a 100 percent participating interest in the project, said the East Sepinggan work programme includes the full 3D seismic survey of the area and the drilling of one well, to be completed within the next three years.

Eni has been operating in Indonesia since 2001.

Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
