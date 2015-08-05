FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni says made "important progress" in recovering arrears from Iran
August 5, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Eni says made "important progress" in recovering arrears from Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni said it had made “important progress” on Wednesday in recovering arrears from Iran and was confident a definitive solution would soon be found.

Eni’s Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi is currently visiting Iran with a delegation of Italian ministers, after a nuclear deal was struck with Asian country last month.

Descalzi told reporters it was now only a question of time before Eni recovered all the arrears owed to it by Iran. “Let’s hope we get there quickly but I‘m very confident,” he told Italian agency reporters, in comments confirmed to Reuters by an Eni spokeswoman.

Reporting By Giancarlo Navach and Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones

