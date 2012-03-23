FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni owed $1-1.4 bln in oil by Iran
March 23, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 6 years ago

Eni owed $1-1.4 bln in oil by Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni is owed $1.0-1.4 billion in oil by Iran, the company’s Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Friday.

“The amount is in a range of $1 to 1.4 billion,” Paolo Scaroni said in a conference.

Iran has been paying back Eni for decade-old deals with oil for years.

Scaroni said Eni was not affected by the oil embargo in Iran because it was the subject of a “special rule” on the grounds it does not buy oil but receives payments in oil for investments already carried out.

Scaroni said the amount due Eni fell by around $1 million per day.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Svetlana Kovalyova

