Eni CEO says end of Iran sanctions good for Europe's energy supply

ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The lifting of economic sanctions against Iran will help Europe to diversify its energy supply, the head of Italy’s oil producer Eni said on Sunday.

But Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said he was not worried that Iran’s re-entry into the global oil and gas markets would lead to overproduction anytime soon because major investments would be needed to improve its infrastructure first.

“I‘m very happy that Iran has returned because for us it means ... the European system will have a more diversified energy supply,” Descalzi said in an interview with Italian state television RAI. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Gareth Jones)