FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eni CEO says end of Iran sanctions good for Europe's energy supply
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Eni CEO says end of Iran sanctions good for Europe's energy supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The lifting of economic sanctions against Iran will help Europe to diversify its energy supply, the head of Italy’s oil producer Eni said on Sunday.

But Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said he was not worried that Iran’s re-entry into the global oil and gas markets would lead to overproduction anytime soon because major investments would be needed to improve its infrastructure first.

“I‘m very happy that Iran has returned because for us it means ... the European system will have a more diversified energy supply,” Descalzi said in an interview with Italian state television RAI. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.