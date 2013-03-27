FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni mulling opening up Iraq business to China's CNPC - sources
March 27, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Eni mulling opening up Iraq business to China's CNPC - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni is mulling the idea of opening up its business in Iraq to China’s CNPC just as it did with its giant gas discovery in Mozambique, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources added no talks were under way at the moment with the Chinese group.

“The idea is being examined though we have not yet reached that point”, one of the sources said.

Eni declined to comment.

The state-controlled oil major, with U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp and South Korea’s KOGAS, are developing the Zubair oilfield.

