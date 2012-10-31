Eni consortium to invest $18 bln in Iraq's Zubair field

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas company Eni expects the consortium it leads to invest $18 billion in the Zubair oilfield in Iraq, the group’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We have already invested 4-5 billion euros,” Paolo Scaroni said on the sidelines of a conference.

Eni, U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp and South Korea’s KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq in 2010 to develop Zubair, whose production is currently at 270,000 barrels per day.

Scaroni also confirmed Eni did not intend to invest in Kurdistan.