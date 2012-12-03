FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni confirms commitment to Iraq
Market News
December 3, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Eni confirms commitment to Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Monday it confirmed its presence and commitment in Iraq after its Chief Executive visited the country’s Prime Minister.

In a statement Eni said Paolo Scaroni had talked to Nuri al-Maliki about prospects in Iraq and joint development opportunities.

Earlier this year Scaroni said the group’s enthusiasm in Iraq was on the wane because of difficulties in the country.

State-controlled Eni, together with U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp and South Korea’s KOGAS, has a 20-year deal with Iraq to develop the Zubair oilfield, which is expected to produce 400,000 barrels per day in 2013.

