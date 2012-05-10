FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy prosecutors seek curb on Eni Kazakh ops-source
May 10, 2012 / 9:00 AM / in 5 years

Italy prosecutors seek curb on Eni Kazakh ops-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors investigating oil and gas group Eni for alleged international corruption in Kazakhstan have asked a court to curb its activities in the Asian country where it is helping develop the giant Kashagan oil field, a judicial source said on Thursday.

The prosecutors in Milan have has asked a court to place Eni’s Agip KCO unit in Kazakhsan under special administration, the source said.

As an alternative the prosecutors have asked that Eni be banned from negotiating contracts relating to Kazakhstan.

The source said the hearing will be held on May 29.

In a report on Thursday Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said a bribe of at least $20 million destined for Timur Kulibayev, son-in-law of Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev, helped grease the first phase of the investment in Kashagan.

An Eni spokesman declined to comment.

