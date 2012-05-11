Eni probe will not stall Kazakh oil project-official

* Kazakh official: Kashagan project will not be halted

* Says consortium partners vying for operating rights

* Eni Kazakh unit under investigation - Italian judicial source

By Raushan Nurshayeva

May 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will develop its massive Kashagan oilfield regardless of an Italian investigation into the business activities of key consortium partner Eni in the former Soviet republic, a Kazakh Oil and Gas Ministry official said on Friday.

Kanatbek Safinov, the ministry’s executive secretary, said he believed media reports of a corruption probe by Italian prosecutors might also be linked to a struggle for operating control among members of the consortium behind the world’s biggest oil find in 40 years.

Prosecutors in Milan have asked a court to place Eni’s Kazakh Agip KCO unit under special administration or ban the unit from negotiating contracts in Kazakhstan, a judicial source told Reuters.

State-controlled Eni is one of several partners in the international consortium to develop Kashagan, a potentially lucrative project in the Caspian Sea that has been beset by cost overruns and technical complications.

“We have no information that the project will be delayed or stopped,” Safinov told reporters. “The project will be developed according to the contract.”

An Italian court hearing scheduled for May 29 will decide on possible measures against Eni, the judicial source said. The probe comes only weeks after the head of Italian defence giant Finmeccanica was placed under investigation in Naples in an international and domestic bribery probe.

Asked about the investigation and its possible impact on the Kashagan development, Safinov said: “It will affect Eni’s management and that’s all. If there are any criminal doings, it will be their responsibility.”

Speaking on Thursday, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni, who is not being investigated, said he had no concerns about the judicial probe. He said Eni had long been cooperating with an investigation that concerns episodes from 2004 and 2005.

Eni has had a presence in Kazakhstan since 1992, one year after the country gained independence from the Soviet Union. The country accounts for about 13 percent of Eni’s booked reserves, around half of which relate to Kashagan.

COST CONTROL

Eni owns a 16.8 percent stake in the consortium developing Kashagan, which is scheduled to produce its first oil by the end of this year or early next.

State oil and gas company KazMunaiGas also owns 16.8 percent, having first entered the consortium in 2005 and doubled its stake three years later. The Kazakh company declined to comment on the Italian investigation.

Other members of the Kashagan consortium are Royal Dutch Shell, France’s Total, U.S. energy majors ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil and Japan’s Inpex .

”If anybody wishes to leave (the consortium), there are rules in place for an exit,“ Safinov said. ”If anybody wishes to stop work on this project, there are conditions on how to stop.

“Whatever the case, the republic (of Kazakhstan) intends to grow this project and we will grow it,” he said.

Safinov said his ministry had not been informed of any investigation and that it had no plans to respond before the Italian court passes a decision.

“There has long been a battle within Kashagan for operating rights. It wouldn’t be the first time there’s been an attempt to change (the operator),” he said. “The use of rumours or media leaks, I believe, is simply a battle for operating rights.”

He also said the Kazakh state would exert strict cost control over development of the Kashagan project. A costly second phase of the project would aim to bring oil production to as much as 1 million barrels per day.

“We are in complex talks, because we have raised the question of capital cost control for this project,” he said. “We want to know the level of expenditure and are imposing tough conditions in this regard.”

The ministry is also exerting tight control over spending on the third phase of another project co-owned by Eni, the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field.

After protracted negotiations, KazMunaiGas secured a 10 percent stake in this project in December. Its acquisition will trim Eni’s stake in Karachaganak to 29.25 percent when completed on June 30, the same as that of Britain’s BG Group. (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; writing by Robin Paxton; editing by James Jukwey)