FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-11 bln euro loan for Eni's Snam sale takes shape
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC-11 bln euro loan for Eni's Snam sale takes shape

Tessa Walsh, Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Banks working on a multibillion euro bridge loan backing Italian oil and gas group Eni’s sale of a 52.5 percent stake in gas grid operator Snam have been asked to give initial commitments by Monday, bankers said on Thursday.

Banks have received a term sheet, which outlines details of an 11 billion euro ($14.2 billion) syndicated bridge loan being led by BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Intesa and UniCredit, and will be one of the biggest syndicated loans of the year.

Eni and Snam declined to comment.

The four lead banks are expanding the top group to around 10 banks, which have been asked to commit around 1 billion euros each, bankers said.

The loan includes a 6 billion euro, 12-month bridge loan with two six-month extension options. The rest of the loan consists of three- and five-year revolving credits and term loans, they added. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly, editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.