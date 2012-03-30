FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC-Eni in talks for 12 bln euro demerger loan
March 30, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 6 years

RLPC-Eni in talks for 12 bln euro demerger loan

Alasdair Reilly, Tessa Walsh

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas giant Eni is talking to banks about a 12 billion-euro ($16 billion) bridging loan to back the proposed demerger of gas grid operator Snam, banking sources said on Friday.

The jumbo bridge loan will refinance shareholder loans from Eni to Snam in a move designed to clean up Eni’s balance sheet, the bankers said. The bridge loan will then be refinanced by bonds issued by Snam, they added.

No one at Eni was immediately available for comment.

“Eni has already funded the deal. Banks will be taking it off Eni’s balance sheet and it will be refinanced by bonds,” a senior banker said. ($1=0.7509 euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

