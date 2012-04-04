RLPC-Four banks lead 12 bln-euro Eni/Snam loan

* Four banks coordinating 12 bln Snam demerger loan

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Four banks are coordinating a 12 billion-euro ($16 billion)bridge loan for Italian oil and gas group Eni’s proposed demerger or sale of gas grid operator Snam, which will be one of this year’s biggest syndicated deals, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Coordinators BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Intesa and UniCredit are working with the Eni on the syndicated loan and are expected to underwrite it with the help of other banks, before the summer break.

“It is simply a matter of terms and conditions, not whether this deal can be done or not,” a banker close to the deal said.

“We do not comment on that,” an Eni spokesman said, referring to the loan.

Italy gave approval in January for the separation of Eni and Snam as part of liberalisation plans designed to cut energy costs for consumers and business.

This will also allow Eni to reduce debts on its balance sheet, paving the way for investment in exploration and production.

The bridge loan is the largest to emerge from southern Europe since 2007, when Italian utility Enel raised a 35 billion-euro loan to finance its joint bid with Acciona for a 75 percent stake in Endesa.

Around 20 international commercial and investment banks have pitched for the deal, but not all are expected to underwrite the transaction, the banker said, adding that all Italian banks are expected to look at the deal.

“The four banks will not underwrite the whole package; they are helping the company and proposing terms to a wider group of banks, which will underwrite the deal,” a senior banker said.

Eni, which owns a 53 percent stake in Snam that is worth around 7 billion euros, plans to exit the company by September 2013. The disposal will be regulated by a government decree which will be issued by the end of May.

Bankers are working on the deal before May’s government decree, which will outline the legal framework of the disposal and help to finalise the size and structure of the jumbo loan.

Eni’s disposal of Snam can be made either through a demerger or by a sale of Eni’s 53 percent stake to a third party. A large financing will be required either way, bankers said.

Bankers see a demerger as more likely as it is a quicker and more straightforward solution. Arranging a large loan for a buyer could delay the disposal.

The demerger option would see banks give Snam a 12 billion euro bridge loan to refinance shareholder loans from Eni. The bridge loan would then be quickly part-refinanced in the bond market, leaving some loan debt in place.

“The ultimate financing will have a lot of bonds but there will also be an element of term loan debt,” a banker close to the deal said.

BOND MARKET TAKEOUT

Banks will be more prepared to underwrite a jumbo bridge loan for Snam if a quick bond market refinancing allows them to reduce exposure, de-risk and recycle the capital.

The success of the loan underwriting therefore hinges on the debt capital markets’ view of Italian corporate bonds and Snam in particular.

Snam needs a credit rating to be able to issue bonds, which it is expected to seek over the summer. Bankers view the company as an A-rated credit.

Signs for a bond-raising are currently positive as Europe’s corporate bond market is showing no signs of weakness and Italian companies have been warmly received by bond investors to date in 2012.

In mid-March, BBB+ rated Italian eye-wear group Luxottica attracted a book of over 7 billion euros for a 500 million, seven-year benchmark bond, which priced inside initial guidance at 185bp over mid-swaps.

Luxottica’s bond followed strong issues for Italian power grid operator Terna, which also priced inside guidance, and Atlantia, formerly known as Autostrade, attracted 8 billion euros of demand for a 1 billion euro bond.

Eni’s last corporate bond in January raised a huge 11 billion euro book on an eight-year benchmark bond which priced at 220 basis points over mid-swaps. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh, additional reporting by Josie Cox. Editing by Jane Merriman)