Eni says production at Lucius field in Gulf of Mexico starts
January 19, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Eni says production at Lucius field in Gulf of Mexico starts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Monday production at the Lucius oil field in the Gulf of Mexico had started and that its share of the output would be around 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

Eni, which has an 8.5 percent stake in the field that is operated by Anadarko, said production would reach 7,000 boed once all 6 subsea wells at the acreage had been ramped up.

Eni said it also holds a 30 percent stake in the nearby Hadrian South gas field operated by ExxonMobil.

The Greater Hadrian area, which includes the Lucius and Hadrian South fields, represents a core asset for Eni and is expected to provide around 20,000 boed of combined production at peak. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

