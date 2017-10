TURIN, Italy, April 10 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni is cooperating with authorities in a probe of oil contracts in Libya, its chairman said on Tuesday.

“We are an open book. We are cooperating with authorities and we’ll see how the situation develops,” Giuseppe Recchi said on the sidelines of a conference.

Libya has started investigating foreign oil companies over their past relationships with the former Muammar Gaddafi government.