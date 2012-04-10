FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Eni cooperates in U.S. probe into Libya contracts
April 10, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Eni cooperates in U.S. probe into Libya contracts

TURIN, Italy, April 10 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni is cooperating with U.S. authorities in a probe of oil contracts in Libya, its chairman said on Tuesday.

“We are an open book. We are cooperating with authorities and we’ll see how the situation develops,” Giuseppe Recchi said on the sidelines of a conference when asked about an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC has requested from Eni documents related to an ongoing probe into “certain illicit payments to Libyan officials” possibly violating the U.S. Foreign Corruption Practice Act, Eni said in its 2011 annual report filing to the SEC.

Separately, Libya has started investigating foreign oil companies over their past relationships with the former Muammar Gaddafi government.

