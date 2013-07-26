FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Eni completes stake sale in Mozambique assets to China's CNPC
July 26, 2013 / 10:07 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Eni completes stake sale in Mozambique assets to China's CNPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency in first paragraph to U.S. dollars not euros)

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday it had completed the sale of 28.57 percent of Eni East Africa to China’s CNPC at a previously agreed price of $4.21 billion.

Eni East Africa holds 70 percent in the Area 4 gas field off the coast of Mozambique, it said in a statement. The deal was first announced in March.

Following the transaction, CNPC holds an indirect stake in Area 4 of 20 percent. Eni has 50 percent, while other partners in the project are Mozambique’s ENH, Kogas and Galp Energia with 10 percent each. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

