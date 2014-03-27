FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni close to hiring adviser to sell Mozambique gas stake - sources
March 27, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

Eni close to hiring adviser to sell Mozambique gas stake - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Eni is close to mandating a bank to sell a stake of up to 15 percent in its giant Mamba gas field in Mozambique, which could raise as much as $5 billion for the Italian oil and gas major, banking sources said.

“Eni has mandated a bank to sell a 15 percent stake in its Mozambique gas field in a possible $5 billion deal. A lot of players, especially from Asia, are expected to show up,” one of the sources said.

Eni declined to comment. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Stephen Jewkes)

