UPDATE 1-Eni sees Mozambique gas reserves up to 1,133 bcm

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest oil and gas group Eni has made a new giant natural gas discovery offshore Mozambique which will boost the potential of the Mamba complex to at least 1,133 billion cubic metres (bcm) or 40 trillion cubic feet (tfc) of gas.

After a first discovery last year, the Mamba fields in Mozambique have become Eni’s most valuable single project, confirming expectations that East Africa is set to emerge as a major gas exporter with recent finds.

The new well, drilled in the Eastern part of Area 4 at the Mamba North East 1 exploration prospect, will increase the resource base of the Area 4 by at least 283 bcm or 10 tcf, Eni said in a statement on Monday.

Eni shares extended gains on the news to touch 18.12 euros and traded at 18.03 euros at 0910 GMT, up 1.41 percent on the day.

Eni said it plans to drill at least another four wells in nearby structures in 2012 to fully estimate the upside potential of the Mamba complex.