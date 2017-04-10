FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni denies any wrongdoing in Nigeria - spokesman
April 10, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 4 months ago

Eni denies any wrongdoing in Nigeria - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Italian oil major Eni reiterated on Monday that the group and its personnel had not been involved in any wrongdoing in Nigeria.

The comments followed a media report about alleged illicit payments in a case revolving around the purchase of a Nigerian oilfield by Eni and Royal Dutch Shell in 2011 for about $1.3 billion.

In emailed comments, an Eni spokesman said the allegations in the report were not supported by the facts, the underlying agreements or the independent investigations conducted to date.

"Neither Eni nor Shell paid any monies other than as contemplated and recorded by the Block Resolution Agreement and did not pay to Malabu, to Chief Dan Etete or to any public officer," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; writing by Francesca Landini)

