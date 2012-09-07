FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni finds hydrocarbon in Norwegian Arctic prospect, partner says
#Energy
September 7, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Eni finds hydrocarbon in Norwegian Arctic prospect, partner says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Energy firm Eni has received indication of hydrocarbons presence in the Salina prospect in the Arctic Barents sea, Det norske oljeselskap, one of its partners in the project said on Friday.

“Drilling operations in the reservoir section are still at an initial phase and the final results are thus not yet available,” Det norske said in a statement.

Eni is operator of production license 533 with a 40 percent stake, Lundin Petroleum has 20 percent, RWE has 20 percent, and Det norske has 20 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
