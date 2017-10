ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices are more likely to fall than rise at this moment, the Chief Executive of Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Thursday.

“At this time I think oil prices are more oriented to fall than to rise,” Paolo Scaroni said during a press conference.

Saudi Arabia came under pressure on Wednesday from fellow OPEC producers to cut oil output to prevent a further slide in crude prices. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)