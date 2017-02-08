BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Feb 8 Italian prosecutors have asked for the CEO of oil and gas group Eni Claudio Descalzi to be sent to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria, judicial sources said on Wednesday.
The prosecutors also asked for ten other people to be sent to trail in the case, the sources said.
Eni was not immediately available for comment.
The case revolves around a 2011 purchase of Nigeria's OPL-245 offshore oil block, for about $1.3 billion, by Eni and Royal Dutch Shell.
Prosecutors closed their investigations into the case in December. (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.