FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eni to convert Venice refinery into biofuel plant
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 21, 2012 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

Eni to convert Venice refinery into biofuel plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni is to convert an unprofitable oil refinery near Venice into a production plant for biofuels from 2014 at an estimated cost of 100 million euros ($130 million).

Eni also said on Friday it would retain a “reasonable proportion” of existing refinery staff at the new plant, aiming to allay fears of unions and local authorities.

The refurbishment will start in the second quarter of next year. “Biofuel production will start from Jan. 1, 2014 and will grow progressively as the new facilities enter into operation,” the company said.

Plans last year for a temporary shutdown of the Venice refinery, which had been hit by falling demand, led unions to threaten protests amid worries it could be closed for good. ($1 = 0.7699 euro) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Dan Lalor) (Oleg.Vukmanovic@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: oleg.vukmanovic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.