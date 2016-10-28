(Recasts lead, adds detail)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN Oct 28 Italian oil major Eni
stuck to its targets on Friday, despite reporting a
worse-than-expected net loss in the third quarter as a result of
lower oil prices and a domestic production shutdown.
Commitments by OPEC last month to restrain output to boost
prices have helped buoy sentiment in the industry but Eni, like
other oil companies, is still feeling the impact of a fall in
crude prices of more than 50 percent since mid-2014.
Eni said in a statement that its adjusted net loss in the
quarter was 0.484 billion euros ($528 million), versus a
forecast from analysts, which was provided by the company, for a
loss of 0.07 billion euros.
In the same period last year Eni posted a net loss of 0.127
billion euros.
The state-controlled major, which confirmed it would cut
investments this year by 20 percent, said it expected oil and
gas output for the year to be substantially in line with 2015.
Production in the quarter rose 0.4 percent to 1.71 million
barrels per day.
"The strategies and targets of the group, including
disposals, are confirmed," CEO Claudio Descalzi said.
Eni is looking to raise a total of 5 billion euros in asset
sales over the next two years to help fund growth.
Sources have said U.S. giant Exxon Mobil has
clinched a deal with the company to buy a stake in its giant
Area 4 gas field in Mozambique.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)