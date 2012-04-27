Eni Q1 net up 13 pct on oil prices, gas contracts

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday its underlying net profit in the first quarter rose 13 percent boosted by higher oil prices and the renegotiation of gas contracts in Russia.

For the full year Eni said it expected its hydrocarbon production to be higher than the previous year thanks to the recovery in Libyan production which it expects to be back to pre-crisis levels in the second half of the year.

In a statement, Eni said its adjusted net profit in the first three months was 2.48 billion euros. That compared to a Reuters poll of eight analysts that had forecast an average of 2.328 billion euros.

Eni said it sees its natural gas sales for the year to be roughly in line with those in 2011.