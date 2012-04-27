FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eni Q1 net up 13 pct on oil prices, gas contracts
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 27, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Eni Q1 net up 13 pct on oil prices, gas contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday its underlying net profit in the first quarter rose 13 percent boosted by higher oil prices and the renegotiation of gas contracts in Russia.

For the full year Eni said it expected its hydrocarbon production to be higher than the previous year thanks to the recovery in Libyan production which it expects to be back to pre-crisis levels in the second half of the year.

In a statement, Eni said its adjusted net profit in the first three months was 2.48 billion euros. That compared to a Reuters poll of eight analysts that had forecast an average of 2.328 billion euros.

Eni said it sees its natural gas sales for the year to be roughly in line with those in 2011.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.