Eni starts gas production in western Siberia
April 20, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Eni starts gas production in western Siberia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVY URENGOY, Russia, April 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s oil and gas major Eni has started gas production at the Samburskoye field in Russia’s western Siberia aimed at raising gas and liquids output from the field to 145,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2015, it said on Friday.

The initial gas and liquids output of the field, operated by Severenergia, is seen at 43,000 boepd, with Eni’s share at 14,000 boepd, the company said in a statement.

Severenergia is a joint venture between Gazprom’s oil arm Gazprom Neft and Russia’s top non-state gas producer Novatek as well as Italy’s Eni and Enel.

The gas produced will be sold to Gazprom, while Eni will retain the buy back and marketing rights on the Russian market. The condensates will be destined for foreign markets, Eni said. (Reporting by Melissa Akin, writing by Svetlana Kovalyova)

