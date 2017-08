ROME, March 20 (Reuters) - The Italian government has no plans to sell a stake in oil and gas group Eni, an Italian Treasury source said on Monday, denying a report in Italian media.

Rome daily Il Messaggero wrote that the Treasury was considering selling the 4.3 percent stake that it holds directly. State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) holds nearly 26 percent. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)