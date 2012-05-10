FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni CEO says not worried by Kazakhstan probe
May 10, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Eni CEO says not worried by Kazakhstan probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italian oil group Eni said on Thursday he had no concerns about a judicial probe into suspected corruption linked to the company’s operations in Kazakhstan.

“It’s an investigation which concerns episodes from 2004, 2005 and we’ve been cooperating with it since 2009 and we’re waiting to see what happens,” Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni told reporters. “I‘m calm.”

Milan prosecutors have asked a court to place Eni’s Kazakh Agip KCO unit under special administration or ban Eni from negotiating contracts in Kazakhstan, where it is developing the biggest oil field discovery in 40 years.

