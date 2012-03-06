FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni succesfully drills appraisal well at Skrugard
March 6, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 6 years

Eni succesfully drills appraisal well at Skrugard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas giant ENI said on Tuesday it had successfully drilled an appraisal well in the Skrugard discovery, 200 chilometres off the Norwegian coast.

The well, in the Barents Sea, encountered a gas column of about 25 metres and an oil column of 48 metres, ENI said in a statement.

Skrugard is estimated to hold at least 250 million barrels of recoverable oil and approximately 10 billion standard cubic metres of associated and free gas, ENI said.

Reporting by Valentina Za

