ENI to use Snam cash to repay costly loans, boost liquidity
April 27, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

ENI to use Snam cash to repay costly loans, boost liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Eni will use cash it is set to get from its Snam unit once they are separated to pay back its most costly banking loans and boost its liquidity, the chief financial officer of Italy’s biggest oil and gas group said on Friday.

The Italian government has called on Eni to sell its 52 percent stake in gas grid operator Snam to reduce energy prices and boost competition. When this happens, the CFO told analysts during a conference call, Snam will have six months to repay its debt to ENI.

Alessandro Bernini said Snam was “efficiently working” to achieve this aim.

Reporting by Michel Rose

