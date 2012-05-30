FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eni expects Snam to start repaying debt from Oct
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Eni expects Snam to start repaying debt from Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s oil and gas group Eni expects Snam to start repaying its debt to Eni in October once the gas network is deconsolidated from the group, Eni’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“From the October 1 it is reasonable to expect that Snam will be deconsolidated. From that date Snam will have to start repaying its debt,” Eni CFO Alessandro Bernini said in a conference call.

Eni approved on Wednesday a sale of 30 percent minus one share in Snam to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros ($4.36 billion). (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.