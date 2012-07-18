ENI says sold 5 pct of Snam for 612.5 mln euros

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group ENI said on Wednesday it reaped 612.5 million euros from the sale of a further 5 percent stake in gas transport group .

ENI said in a statement it had sold 178,559,406 Snam shares at a price of 3.43 euros each, confirming the price indicated earlier by traders for the placement, which took place through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

ENI must sell down its stake in Snam following a decision by Italy’s government aimed at spurring competition in the domestic gas market and taking a lead in building a European gas transport champion.