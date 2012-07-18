FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ENI says sold 5 pct of Snam for 612.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 18, 2012 / 8:17 AM / in 5 years

ENI says sold 5 pct of Snam for 612.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group ENI said on Wednesday it reaped 612.5 million euros from the sale of a further 5 percent stake in gas transport group .

ENI said in a statement it had sold 178,559,406 Snam shares at a price of 3.43 euros each, confirming the price indicated earlier by traders for the placement, which took place through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

ENI must sell down its stake in Snam following a decision by Italy’s government aimed at spurring competition in the domestic gas market and taking a lead in building a European gas transport champion.

Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.