ENI to exit Snam with some 7 bln eur in cash - CEO
May 8, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

ENI to exit Snam with some 7 bln eur in cash - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni should reap 7 billion euros ($9.13 billion) of cash from the sale of its stake in natural gas grid company Snam, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We should exit Snam with more or less 7 billion euros in cash and reduce debt by 11.3 billion euros,” CEO Paolo Scaroni told a shareholder meeting.

As part of a deregulation package passed this year, Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government is requiring state-owned oil producer Eni to sell its controlling stake in Snam.

“With the Snam sale, we will reduce our 26 billion euro debt to around 8 billion euros,” he added. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)

