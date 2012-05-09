Italy to speed up Eni-Snam separation decree

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - The Italian government is speeding up plans to separate oil and gas group Eni from gas transport operator Snam, with developments expected as soon as next week, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The government, which considers Snam a key strategic asset, is considering how to split up Eni and Snam and was expected to introduce a decree before the end of May.

“The deadline for presentation of the decree is May 30 but the government intends to bring it forward quite a bit and so it’s likely the text will arrive next week,” one source told Reuters.

Eni owns around 52.5 percent of Snam.

The source said most of the stake will be sold to state-owned financing group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti at market prices.

The idea that Italian power grid operator Terna could buy a controlling stake in Snam is “totally eclipsed”, the source said.

The comments were confirmed by a second source close to the deal.

Industry minister Corrado Passera has previously said a link-up of Terna and Snam would not make industrial sense. (Reporting By Francesca Piscioneri and Stephen Jewkes)