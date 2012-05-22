Eni must sell at least 25.1 pct of Snam to CDP-draft decree

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni must sell at least 25.1 percent of its more than 6 billion euro controlling stake in gas group Snam to state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, according to a copy of a draft government decree obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

Eni, which owns 52.5 percent of Snam, will not be able to own a stake in the gas group of more than 5 percent, the draft decree said.

The remaining stake must be sold “through transparent and non-discriminatory procedures” to retail and institutional investors, it said.

Eni’s Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni has previously said the group expected to raise about 7 billion euros from the sale of its stake in Snam.

The Italian government has called on oil and gas group Eni to sell its stake in Snam before September 2013 in an effort to reduce energy prices and boost competition.

The draft decree also said no shareholder will be able to own more than 5 percent of Snam capital except for the state and state-controlled entities.

Rome considers Snam a key strategic asset.