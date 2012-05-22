UPDATE 1-Eni to sell over 25 pct of Snam to CDP-draft decree

* Eni to sell residual stake to private investors

* No private Snam shareholder can own over 5 pct

* Eni stake worth around 6 bln euros (Adds details of government energy plan, rewrites)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - The Italian government wants oil and gas group Eni to sell at least 25.1 percent of its controlling stake in gas group Snam to state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, according to a draft government decree seen by Reuters.

Eni, which owns 52.5 percent of the 11 billion euro ($14.03 billion) gas company, will not be able to own a stake in Snam of more than 5 percent, the draft decree, seen on Tuesday, said.

The remaining stake must be sold “through transparent and non-discriminatory procedures” to retail and institutional investors, the decree said.

Rome is speeding up plans to separate Eni and Snam in an effort to reduce energy prices and boost competition. It is expected to approve a decree on how the separation will come about before the end of May.

Italian energy prices are among the highest in Europe, placing businesses at a competitive disadvantage. The technocrat government of Mario Monti has made ensuring cheaper prices one of its priorities.

CDP, which holds more than 26 percent of Eni, already owns 29.9 percent of Italy’s power grid operator Terna.

According to the draft decree, no shareholder will be allowed to own more than 5 percent of Snam capital except for the state and state-controlled entities.

Snam, which runs Italy’s gas transport grid, is considered a key strategic asset by the government.

Eni’s Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni has previously said the group expected to raise about 7 billion euros from the sale of its stake.

Such a sale would also allow Eni to take 11 billion euros of debt off its balance sheet.

Snam, Europe’s biggest regulated gas group, is currently in talks with banks to reschedule the debt in what could be one of the year’s biggest syndicated deals.

The company, which plans to turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue Europe-wide projects, is also Italy’s leading gas distributor and owns most of the country’s gas storage capacity. ($1 = 0.7838 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Gunna Dickson)