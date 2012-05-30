Eni to sell 30 pct of Snam to CDP for 3.5 bln euros

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s oil and gas major Eni approved on Wednesday a sale of 30 percent minus one share in gas network Snam to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros ($4.36 billion), Eni said.

Eni and CDP agreed to fix a price for Snam at 3.47 euros per share, with a nearly 11 percent premium to Snam’s 3.136 euro per share closing price on Wednesday.

Eni said it aimed to close the deal by the end of 2012.

Under a decree approved last week, Eni has up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)