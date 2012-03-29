FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy minister sees Eni, Snam split before 2013 election
#Energy
March 29, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 6 years

Italy minister sees Eni, Snam split before 2013 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 29 (Reuters) - The Italian government aims to complete the planned separation of gas grid operator Snam and its oil and gas parent Eni within the lifetime of the current parliament before elections expected in Spring 2013, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday.

“It’s the government’s intention to do it within the current legislative period but we want to be certain that we’re conducting a market friendly operation that’s carried out as well as possible,” Passera told reporters in parliament.

The decision to split Snam off from Eni was approved this year as part of a liberalisation decree aimed at cutting costs for consumers and businesses. The decree says the separation should be completed by September 2013.

The move has been repeatedly mooted over the past decade but has so far always been halted, mainly due to concerns over the security of national energy supply.

Reporting By Alberto Sisto

