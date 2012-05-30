FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni can sell part of Snam to Italy retail investors
#Energy
May 30, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

Eni can sell part of Snam to Italy retail investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italy oil and gas group Eni can sell part of gas network Snam to retail investors in Italy as it is selling down its interest in Snam to comply with a government decree, Eni’s Chief Financial officer Alessandro Bernini said on Wednesday.

Eni plans to cancel its treasury stock and launch a new buyback programme by the end of 2012, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said in a conference call.

Earlier Wednesday, Eni said it approved a sale of 30 percent minus one share in gas network Snam to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros ($4.36 billion), or 3.47 euros per share.

Eni has 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
