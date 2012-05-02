Eni oil trading head quits for Mideast firm

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Eni’s crude oil trading head has quit to join a Dubai-based family-run firm which rose to prominence by shipping fuel to rebels during the war that overthrew Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi.

BB Energy Trading, part of a global oil trading group that employs about 100 people, has hired Alessandro Liberati to oversee crude oil trading operations in London.

Liberati, who spent 25 years at Eni in both crude oil and refined products, is expected to start in July or August.

BB Energy’s CEO, Mohammed Bassatne, said Liberati would launch the company’s crude oil trading book in London, overseeing an initial team of three traders.

“We will be focusing on North Africa, the Mediterranean and the Black Sea initially,” Bassatne said, adding the firm would expand its crude oil business into west Africa at a later stage.

Liberati told Reuters: “Eni is a great company to work for but I was looking for a new professional challenge and I am excited at the prospects of joining BB Energy.”

BB Energy Group has a management office in Lebanon and an operations base in Greece. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by David Cowell)