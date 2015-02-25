BRIEF-Eniro proposes Cecilia Lager and Anna Settman as new board members

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Eniro AB

* Cecilia Lager and Anna Settman nominated to Eniro’s board of directors

* Says Lager currently serves as a director on several companies’ boards. Her board assignments are in both listed and unlisted companies, such as Elanders AB, Knowit AB, Cinnober Financial Technology AB, Altor Fund Manager AB and Navigera AB.

* Says Settman has extensive experience from the media and communication industry, with 15 years in the management of Aftonbladet Hierta, three of which as CEO.