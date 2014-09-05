FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eniro cuts profit forecast after investigation shows bookkeeping inaccuracies
September 5, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eniro cuts profit forecast after investigation shows bookkeeping inaccuracies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Eniro : * Says board of directors has commissioned an investigation to validate the Group’s accounts. The investigation has shown bookkeeping inaccuracies * Says primarily, revenues have been reported incorrectly over certain time

periods, entailing that revenues have been accounted for too early * Says the effect of these inaccuracies amounted to SEK 58 m for sales and

EBITDA in 2013, which accounts for approximately 5 percent of EBITDA * Says the effect for the first half of 2014 is SEK 28 m, which accounts for

approximately 7 percent of EBITDA * Says new company management has analyzed future forecasts and determined that

these should be adjusted * Says based on the new management’s analysis and the bookkeeping inaccuracies,

the FY 2014 EBITDA forecast has been adjusted from SEK 850 m to SEK 700 m * Says board will rescind the agreement for severance pay, synthetic shares and

other benefits that was made with the company’s former CEO, johan lindgren * Says also looking into whether there are grounds to file a police complaint

about the inaccuracies in eniro's accounting Link to press release: here

