UPDATE 1-Eniro to file police complaint against former chief executive

STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swedish directories group Eniro has decided to file a police complaint against its former chief executive Johan Lindgren after finding inaccuracies in the company’s accounting.

Eniro said last week it may ask police to investigate having unearthed inaccuracies in its accounts, forcing the company to cut profit forecasts and wiping a third off its stock market value.

Eniro also said its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers had finalised its investigation into its accounts, results of which did not give any reason to change its previously lowered full-year profit forecast.

Its shares leaped 25 percent by 0805 GMT, but were still down by more than a third compared with their level before the disclosure of the accounting inaccuracies.

“We have decided to file this complaint. There is no reason to do anything else. This is what the (lawyers’) investigation arrived at,” Cecilia Ketels, Eniro’s acting head of investor relations, told Reuters.

Reuters was unable immediately to reach Lindgren, who was replaced less than a month ago, for a comment.

Ketels declined to give any further details about the lawyers’ investigation.

On Sept. 5 Eniro cut its forecast for 2014 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 700 million Swedish crowns (98 million) from 850 million.

The company had also cut its profit guidance in its quarterly report in July. (1 US dollar = 7.1323 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by David Holmes)