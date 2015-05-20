FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Eniro cuts profit outlook, shares tumble
May 20, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden's Eniro cuts profit outlook, shares tumble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - Swedish directories group Eniro said on Wednesday 2015 core earnings would fall short of forecast and that it would take impairment charges of at least 1.1 billion crowns ($131 million), sending its shares down as much as 23 percent.

Eniro said its core profit (EBITDA) in 2015 would be less than last year’s 631 million Swedish crowns, the level it had previously forecast, but did not give a new specific forecast.

The company said it was working to transform the company and its business model after last year’s turbulence, but that the direct effect of this work had been smaller than anticipated.

“As a result, Eniro’s sales performance was weaker during the first four months of the year than expected,” it said in a statement. “Following this transformation work and the uncertainty around it, it is not possible to issue a new detailed forecast for 2015.”

The company also said it continued to meet its obligations to banks and other creditors.

Eniro had a turbulent year in 2014, issuing two profit warnings, filing a police complaint against its former chief executive after finding inaccuracies in its accounts, and suffering an 85 percent fall in its share price.

The company, which used to make printed telephone directories, has seen its business model upended by the rise of internet, smartphones and new competitors such as Google. The company has not shown underlying growth since 2007.

Eniro shares were down 17 percent by 0729 GMT. ($1 = 8.3840 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

