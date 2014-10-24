Eniro Q3 adjusted EBITDA falls, sticks to full year forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Swedish search and directories group Eniro kept its forecast for adjusted core profit for the full year unchanged on Friday after posting third-quarter earnings of 208 million crowns ($28.65 million), down from 242 million a year ago.

Total operating revenue was 744 million crowns in the period and the company said it had taken an impairment loss on intangible assets of nearly 1.8 billion crowns after having revised down its profit forecast in September.

The company has had a turbulent year, issuing two profit warnings and filing a police complaint against its former chief executive after finding inaccuracies its accounts. (1 US dollar = 7.2607 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)