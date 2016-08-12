UPDATE 1-Sweden's Eniro replaces CEO as part of company overhaul

(Adds comments from chairman, details, background)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Swedish search and directories group Eniro on Friday replaced its chief executive as part of the new board's overhaul and took impairment costs of almost 900 million Swedish crowns ($107 million) as it presented its second-quarter report.

* Board of directors terminates employment contract of Stefan Kercza, CEO of Eniro since 2014. Appoints Orjan Frid as new president and CEO

* Frid is a member of the Eniro Board of directors that was elected at the annual general meeting in April this year. He will assume his position immediately.

* Chairman Bjorn Bjornsson says Eniro wants fresh set of eyes to contribute to overhaul of Eniro's business model, he tells Reuters

* Bjornsson says expects company overhaul to be completed around end of October

* Eniro Q2 revenue 496 mln SEK, down 22 pct from year-ago

* Q2 EBITDA 116 mln SEK, up from 49 mln a year ago

* Bjornsson gives no forecast for if and when Eniro could grow its revenue

* Writes down value of goodwill by 873 million crowns in Q2 report

* Company has not shown underlying growth since 2007

* Eniro used to make printed telephone directories and has seen its business model upended by the rise of the internet, smartphones and new competitors such as Google Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4486 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)