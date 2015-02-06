FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eniro proposes rights issue, Q4 core profit falls
#Publishing
February 6, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Eniro proposes rights issue, Q4 core profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swedish search and directories group Eniro proposed a fully guaranteed rights issue on Friday and said it expected adjusted core profit 2015 to be in line with its full-year 2014 profit.

Eniro proposed a rights issue of common stock of about 458 million crowns ($55.59 million) and a placed directed issue of convertible bonds of a nominal value of 500 million crowns in combination with an amended loan agreement, including reduced amortisation and extended duration.

Eniro posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 160 million crowns, down from 212 million a year ago.

Analysts had on average expected adjusted EBITDA of 163 million crowns, according to a survey of three analysts.

The company had a turbulent year in 2014, issuing two profit warnings, filing a police complaint against its former chief executive after finding inaccuracies in its accounts and its share price plunged 85 percent.

$1 = 8.2389 Swedish crowns Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Daniel Dickson

