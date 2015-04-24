Eniro Q1 profit falls, repeats 2015 forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Swedish search and directories group Eniro on Friday reported lower first-quarter profit but kept its 2015 profit outlook.

Eniro posted first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 104 million Swedish crowns, down from 146 million a year ago, clearly lower than the mean of 163 million in a Reuters survey of three analysts.

Eniro said second-quarter revenue will be hurt by weaker sales during the past two quarters.

The company had a turbulent year in 2014, issuing two profit warnings, filing a police complaint against its former chief executive after finding inaccuracies in its accounts and seeing its share price plunge 85 percent.